Aspiring Taiwan presidential candidate Terry Gou resigns from board of Apple supplier Foxconn

BEIJING (AP) — Aspiring Taiwanese independent presidential candidate Terry Gou has resigned from the board of Foxconn, the Apple supplier he founded nearly a half-century ago. The company, officially registered as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., issued a news release late Saturday saying Gou had resigned for personal reasons. It wasn’t clear what, if any, immediate effect Gou’s decision would have on the operations of Foxconn. The company is ranked 20th in the 2023 Fortune Global 500 and considered one of the world’s largest technology companies. It’s headquartered in Taiwan, but does the vast majority of its manufacturing in China. It employs hundreds of thousands making iPhones in vast factory-dormitory complexes that have sometimes seen frictions over employment conditions.