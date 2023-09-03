Phoenix man let 10-year-old son drive pickup truck on freeway, police say
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested after allowing his 10-year-old son to drive a pickup truck on a Phoenix-area freeway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the boy led troopers on a brief pursuit Saturday afternoon in Scottsdale before being pulled over. DPS says the child’s 49-year-old father was in the passenger seat. The Phoenix man was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office jail on suspicion of endangerment, unlawfully permitting a minor to drive and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. According to DPS, the 10-year-old boy isn’t facing any charges.