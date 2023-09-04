4 alleged gunmen have been killed in a clash with marines in Mexican border city
By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have been killed in a shootout with marines in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, triggering an alert to shelter in place from the U.S. consulate in the city across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas. A state official who was not authorized to comment and requested anonymity, said the shooting happened on a Matamoros street Monday when gunmen engaged a marine patrol. Authorities recovered guns and tactical equipment, the official said. No marines were injured. The Navy confirmed that its personnel were involved, but did not provide any details. The federal Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for information.