An orangutan, chirping birds and a waterfall at Indonesian venue contrast to the pollution outside

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia will welcome the leaders of fellow Asian countries with a captivating jungle scene of a two-story waterfall, chirping birds, wild orchids and even an orangutan in a tree. The make-believe wilderness is set up in a convention center lobby in the crowded and polluted capital, hundreds of miles from Indonesia’s nearest jungle. The scene will be the opening icebreaker when President Joko Widodo welcomes leaders to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Government officials told The Associated Press that Indonesia wanted to highlight ASEAN’s urgent call for environmental protection and the need to shift to greener energy sources.

By EDNA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.