Georgia’s majority party in parliament pushes to impeach the president but is unlikely to succeed

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The majority party that dominates the parliament in Georgia has launched a campaign to impeach the country’s president though the effort appears unlikely to succeed. The Georgian Dream party, which is increasingly at odds with President Salome Zourabichvili despite endorsing her election in 2018, announced the effort last week. It said Zourabichvili violated the constitution by travelling to European Union countries without the government’s permission. The party also took offense at recent comments by Zourabichvili that it believes undermine Georgia’s aspirations to join the EU. Impeachment needs support of 100 of the 150 members in the parliament; Georgian Dream and its allies have 84 seats.

