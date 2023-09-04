Pakistan navy helicopter crashes during a training flight, killing all 3 crew members on board

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistan navy helicopter crashed during a routine training flight in southwest Pakistan on Monday, killing all three crew members on board. The navy says the crash of the Sea King helicopter in southwestern Baluchistan province was apparently caused by a technical problem. It provided no further details, saying an investigation into the crash has been launched. Crashes during training missions are fairly common in Pakistan. Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and investigation reports are also not made public.

