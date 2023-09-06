Everyone’s talking about the Global South. But what is it?

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his country is “becoming the voice of the Global South.” The United Nations uses the term “Global South” and so does the World Bank and U.S. President Joe Biden. So what, exactly, is it? Despite how it sounds, it’s not really a geographical term. It’s complicated, and often depends upon who is using the phrase. Most commonly, Global South refers to the countries belonging to the Group of 77 at the United Nations, which, confusingly, is today actually a coalition of 134 countries. Some use different criteria, such as whether a country was previously colonized or whether a nation’s per-capita GDP is above $15,000.

