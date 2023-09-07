Skip to Content
Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

Somebody donated a human skull that was part of a decoration to a Goodyear Goodwill and investigators say it's not connected to a crime.
By KPHO/KTVK News Staff

    GOODYEAR, Arizona (KPHO) — Goodyear police are investigating what led up to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at Goodwill.

Officers responded on Tuesday to the location near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said. After being taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation, authorities say it appears that it is a “historic” skull and bears no “forensic significance,” and that at this time, it seems like no crime was committed. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

