Plymouth community steps up after man with autism was targeted by aggressive panhandlers

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Police say an aggressive group of panhandlers targeted a man with autism outside a Walmart store in Plymouth, eventually convincing him to completely empty his wallet. When members of the community heard about this, they wanted to right the wrong.

Steven Galandzi finished his shift at Walmart and was waiting outside for his brother to pick him up. That’s when he was approached by the three people who took about $150. But once word got out, the Plymouth community gave him back so much more.

“Nervous, they were very close. Scared even,” said Galandzi, describing the moment the panhandlers approached him on August 23 at about 5 p.m.

“They surrounded Steven, wouldn’t let him leave the area,” said Plymouth Police Chief Dana Flynn. “Fearing for his safety, Steven relented, reached into his wallet.”

Chief Flynn posted surveillance images on the department’s Facebook page, asking for help identifying the suspects, but the public responded in a different way.

“The outpouring of support from residents and businesses in the town of Plymouth is just unbelievable,” Chief Flynn said.

“Having the community come together in such a strong form to help Steven out is outstanding to see,” said officer Cory Villano.

Like a rising tide on the South Shore, the community came together with messages of support, and donations for Steven started pouring in.

“It’s been crazy, crazy. I can’t believe that many people and I’m just so overwhelmed by it,” said Steven’s mother, Becky Golden. “I just want to cry; I started reading, I had to hand everything to my husband I said ‘you need to finish I just can’t it’s overwhelming,’ and then he started crying.”

On Wednesday, the wave crashed. Chief Flynn and others presented Steven and his family with more than $3000 in cash, checks and gift cards. Steven, getting far more than he could have imagined and the town, getting something back too.

“It’s happy to see Steven happy, and it’s great to see him happy,” Villano said.

Panhandling is legal in Massachusetts, but officials in Plymouth are hoping to use this robbery as an example to draft legislation so individuals who cross the line can be punished accordingly.

