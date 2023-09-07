President Biden declares 3 Georgia counties are eligible for disaster aid after Hurricane Idalia

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden is approving a disaster declaration for three Georgia counties following Hurricane Idalia’s sprint across the state. The storm made landfall on Aug. 30 with 125 mph winds in Florida’s remote Big Bend region before moving north into Georgia. Biden initially approved assistance to individuals and governments in three counties. That includes the city of Valdosta, which suffered damage to hundreds of homes. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid governments in 30 counties and individuals in four counties. Georgia officials say they expect more counties to be added. Biden so far has declared 13 Florida counties eligible for aid.

