Russian officials say five drones shot down, including one targeting capital

Five drones were shot down over three Russian regions overnight, officials said Thursday. There were reports of no casualties. Meanwhile, Russia launched a fourth day of air attacks on the Ukrainian port city of Izmail on the Danube river. Odesa’s governor said infrastructure including grain silos was damaged, and one person was hurt. The attack came a day after a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk, killing 17 and wounding at least 32. The attack overshadowed a two-day visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signaling continued U.S. support for the fight.

By The Associated Press

