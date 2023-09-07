South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem expected to endorse Trump
By STEPHEN GROVES and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expected to endorse Donald Trump’s presidential campaign when he travels to her state for a Republican fundraiser on Friday. Trump will appear in Rapid City for an event hosted by the state’s GOP, and Noem is expected to introduce and endorse Trump, according to a senior Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans. Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury says only that the event should be watched for such a development. When Trump was asked Thursday whether Noem will endorse him, he said, “I don’t know exactly.”