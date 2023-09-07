Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial defense includes claims of a Republican plot to remove him

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has long denied corruption accusations that have dogged him for years. But as his impeachment trial gets underway, another defense is emerging. His attorneys have suggested that fellow Republicans plotted to oust him. But they’ve so far presented no evidence of that. As former aides give testimony about how Paxton pressured them to help a political donor who was under FBI investigation, Paxton’s attorneys raised questions about lobbyists and a meeting at Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. The also brought up George P. Bush, who lost to Paxton in last year’s Republican primary. The articles of impeachment center on accusations of bribery and abuse of office.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

