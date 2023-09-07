The president of a Japanese boy band company resigns and apologizes for late uncle’s sex abuse
By YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful Japanese entertainment company tarnished by sexual assault allegations against its late founder has appointed one of its stars as its new president after the previous chief resigned and apologized for the abuse young clients suffered over decades. Julie Keiko Fujishima announced on Thursday she was stepping down as president of Johnny & Associates, the talent agency founded by her late uncle, Johnny Kitagawa. She said the alleged sex abuse had really happened and that she would stay on the company’s board to see through a victim compensation program. Noriyuki Higashiyama, a member of a boy group called Shonentai, said he was retiring as an actor and singer to become the new president.