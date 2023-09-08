Philadelphia police officer surrenders on criminal charges after fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver has turned himself in to face criminal charges. An attorney for Mark Dial says the officer surrendered on a criminal warrant Friday morning. The attorney says he’s not been made aware of the specific charges against Dial but that the officer was justified for the shooting because he feared for his life. Authorities say Dial shot 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry as he sat in his car after officers spotted the car being driven erratically on Aug. 14. Police initially reported that the man was shot after he lunged at officers with a knife. They later backtracked after a review of the officers’ body-warn cameras.

