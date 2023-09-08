Russian missile attack kills policeman, injures 44 others in Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown in central Ukraine has killed one policeman and injured at least 44 others. It was among multiple Russian attacks across the country overnight. Officials say 10 buildings were damaged in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine’s minister of Internal Affairs says three of the people who were pulled out of the rubble are in serious condition. He posted photos on Telegram showing a building on fire and emergency services evacuating the injured. Three people were also injured in a Russian missile attack in the eastern city of Sumy. Officials say Russian forces also struck the Odesa region in the west with drones for the fifth time in a week. No casualties were reported.

