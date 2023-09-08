Two men questioned in Lebanon at Turkey’s request over 2019 escape of former Nissan tycoon Ghosn

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say authorities in Beirut have questioned two people at Turkey’s request on suspicion of being involved in the 2019 escape of auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn from Japan to Lebanon. The news came a week before a hearing over the $1 billion lawsuit that former Nissan president Ghosn filed against the company and about a dozen people in Beirut over his imprisonment in Japan. Ghosn is wanted in Japan and France. He was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on charges of breach of trust, misusing company assets for personal gain and violating securities laws by not fully disclosing his compensation. He fled to Lebanon, apparently hidden in a box on a private plane.

