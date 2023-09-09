Poland’s political parties reveal campaign programs before the Oct 15 general election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative governing party and the opposition has showered potential voters with promises as the country’s political parties revealed their campaign programs before the Oct. 15 parliamentary election. The nationalist ruling Law and Justice party wants to win an unprecedented third term. But the government’s tenure has been marred with bitter clashes with the European Union over the government’s rule of law record and democratic backsliding. Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski on Saturday made promises of new spending on social and military causes for the nation living in the shadow of Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

