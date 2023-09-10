More tickets out for tonight’s previously sold-out Lumineers show at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Fans looking for tickets to the previously sold-out Lumineers show Sunday night at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater are in luck.

Approximately 200 additional tickets to this evening’s concert, including pit and reserved seats, are now available, the venue announced Sunday afternoon.

The Lumineers, who played to a full-capacity crowd at the amphitheater on Saturday night, originally sold out tonight’s show months ago.

Tickets to the show, which starts at 6:45 pm., can be purchased online at BendConcerts.com or Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the amphitheater’s box office just outside the main gates.

Doors to tonight’s Lumineers show with James Bay open at 5:30 p.m.