Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices

Published 5:51 AM

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers stepped up their buying modestly as inflation on many items eased, but they still face a host of economic challenges over the next few months. Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to the report issued by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The numbers were propped up by a hike in gas prices. Excluding gas, sales rose just 0.2%.

