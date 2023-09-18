An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region kills 3 people

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — An airstrike on a military airport in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region killed three people Monday, local officials said. The region’s counter-terrorism service said in a statement that the attack on the Arbat Airport, 28 kilometers southeast of the city of Sulaymaniyah killed three of its personnel and injured three members of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces. The counter-terrorism service did not blame the attack on any party, but a statement from the Sulaymaniyah governorate in a statement implied that the strike was carried out by Turkey.

By SALAR SALIM and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.