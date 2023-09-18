Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Attorneys for a northern Indiana man charged with killing two teenage girls contend in new court documents that their client had nothing to do with the crimes and that the girls actually died as part of a ritual sacrifice. Attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, who represent Richard Allen of Delphi, say in a 136-page document filed Monday that 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group known as Odinists. The attorneys also requested a hearing to present evidence that the search warrant for Allen’s house was based on faulty probable cause and should be suppressed.

