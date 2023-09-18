Bowling Green hockey coach put on leave and 3 players suspended amid hazing investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University has announced it has put hockey team head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave as it investigates a report of alleged hazing. It also has put three players on interim suspension. The Ohio school made the announcement in a statement posted on its website Monday. The statement does not name the three players nor specify any details about the alleged hazing. The school says it immediately notified local law enforcement and initiated its own investigation upon receiving the report. The school says assistant coach Curtis Carr will take over as interim coach effective immediately. A telephone number for Eigner could not be located Monday.

