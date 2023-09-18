Republicans propose spending $614M in public funds on Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium upgrades

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican legislators have announced a bill that would devote more than $614 million in public funding to repair and renovate the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium. That amount is far more than the $392 million in taxpayer money spent to build the stadium more than two decades ago. Under the proposal outlined Monday, the state would give the team $60.8 million next fiscal year and up to $20 million each year after that through 2045-46. The city of Milwaukee would contribute a total of $202 million and Milwaukee County would kick in $135 million by 2050. The team, which Forbes values at at $1.6 billion, would contribute about $100 million and extend its lease at American Family Field through 2050.

By STEVE MEGARGEE and TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

