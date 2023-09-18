Warm Springs solar streetlights, Sisters EV charging, Bend ‘mobility points’ among ODOT carbon-reduction grants

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) - Electric cars and buses, e-bike lending libraries and solar streetlights are among the 15 projects across Oregon to receive funding from the federal Carbon Reduction Program, announced Monday.

The program’s first round of competitive grant funding, which ran in spring this year, had $13 million available for “small urban and rural” projects in Oregon that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

The 15 projects are split among 11 counties and two Tribes. Over 65% of the funds will go to projects in disadvantaged communities, as defined under the federal government’s Justice40 initiative.

Among the grants are three for Central Oregon cities: just over $2 million for 113 solar streetlights on Warm Springs collector streets; over $1 million for four Mobility Points around Bend that will include bus shelters, e-bike sharing stations and electric car-sharing vehicles; and $228,275 for six Level 2 EV charging points with covered solar carports on Cascade Avenue in Sisters. The full list is below.

The ODOT Climate Office administers the program in Oregon. Office staff worked with a consultation group of local transportation organizations and advocates to develop strategies, priorities and evaluation criteria for the program.

Eligible projects for the grant were in urban and rural areas of the state with populations under 200,000. Cities, counties, tribal governments, and local and state transportation agencies were eligible to apply.

The Carbon Reduction Program will distribute $82 million of federal funding over five years for projects in Oregon. Visit the ODOT Carbon Reduction program website to learn more.

The Carbon Reduction Program is one of the ways Oregon is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation over the next several decades. By 2050, emissions from transportation will be 60% lower than they were in 1990, according to data on our new transportation emissions website.

Here's the fill list of ODOT grants for Small Urban and Rural Carbon Reduction Projects: