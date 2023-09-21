Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers win 13th straight in the regular season, beat the Giants 30-12

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored a touchdown in his 12th straight game, Brock Purdy threw two TD passes and the San Francisco 49ers won their 13th straight regular season game, 30-12 over the New York Giants. The Niners weren’t particularly sharp on offense in their home opener but got enough from McCaffrey and on big runs after the catch by Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to earn their second 3-0 start in 25 seasons. The defense did the rest against the short-handed Giants. New York finished with 150 yards of offense while missing star running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas.

