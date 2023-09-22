Arizona’s sweltering summer could set new record for most heat-associated deaths in big metro

PHOENIX (AP) — America’s hottest metro area is on track to set an annual record for heat-associated deaths after a sweltering summer. Maricopa County is home to Phoenix and is Arizona’s most populous county. Its public health officials say Friday that 289 deaths have been confirmed as related to heat as of Sept. 16, with another 262 deaths still under investigation. That’s 80 fewer deaths than the number confirmed by this time last year. Another 216 were still being investigated for possible heat causes. Forensic pathologists say death investigations can take weeks and even months to determine whether heat was a contributing factor.

