Giorgio Armani closes Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and familiar guests in the front row

Giorgio Armani has closed Milan Fashion Week with good vibes and a front row that included frequent guests such as Cate Blanchette and Juliette Binoche. The collection mirrored a sky at dusk as it shifts colors and light. The 89-year-old designer employed translucent, diaphanous fabrics alongside silks and satin to create lightness and movement. The colors captured the mood, moving from bronze on silvery gray to jewel blue, green and purples and back to dusky shades of gray, silver and and white. The colors on the back wall of the showroom in Armani’s central Milan headquarters changed, too. The collection conveyed elegance but also practicality; flat shoes finished all of the looks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.