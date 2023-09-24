NASA’s first asteroid samples streaking toward Earth after release from spacecraft

A space capsule carrying NASA’s first asteroid samples is streaking toward a touchdown in the Utah desert. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft released the capsule Sunday morning, following a seven-year journey to asteroid Bennu and back. The capsule peeled away 63,000 miles from Earth, four hours ahead of the planned landing. Scientists expect to get at least a cup of rubble from the asteroid. Japan collected about a teaspoon in a pair of previous missions. The pristine samples are believed to be leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system. Osiris-Rex, the mothership, is already targeting another asteroid.

