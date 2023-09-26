Dozens dead in gas station explosion as Nagorno-Karabakh residents flee to Armenia
By AVET DEMOURIAN
Associated Press
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — An explosion at a crowded gas station in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region has killed and injured scores of people as thousands of ethnic Armenians have rushed to flee to Armenia. The health department of the separatist authorities in the region says that 13 bodies have been found and seven people have died of injuries from the blast, the cause of which remains unclear. Armenia’s government says 28,000 people — about 23% of the Nagorno-Karabakh region’s population — have fled across the border since Azerbaijan’s swift military operation last week to fully reclaim the region after three decades of separatist rule.