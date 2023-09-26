Chinese gymnast Zhang Boheng wins men’s all-around at the Asian Games. The Paris Olympics are next

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Chinese gymnast Zhang Boheng won the men’s all-around title at the Asian Games and put himself up as a name to watch at next year’s Paris Olympics. Zhang missed out competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but won the all-around title later in the year in Japan at the world championships. Takeru Kitazono of Japan took silver and Lan Xingyu of China got bronze on Day 3 at the Asian Games. Thailand won the first medal ever awarded at the Asian Games in esports. The Thai team beat Vietnam in Arena of Valor Asian Games Version to take bronze in the competition. China won the gold medala head of Malaysia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.