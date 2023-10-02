Malaysians urged not to panic-buy local rice after import prices for the staple rise substantially

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says there is sufficient rice in the market despite recent panic-buying of locally produced rice that led to empty shelves in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide. Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu said the government will increase distribution to rural areas to address a supply issue sparked by a hike in the price of imported rice. He said Monday that when the price of imported white rice rose by 36% this month, it prompted many Malaysians to switch to cheaper local rice. Malaysia, like many other countries, has struggled with rising rice prices and low supplies after India curbed rice exports.

