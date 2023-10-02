Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement, forest rangers and others are searching an upstate New York park for a 9-year-old girl who vanished during a camping trip over the weekend. Authoritie say Charlotte Sena may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany. More than 100 searchers, including police, rangers and civilians, scoured the park Sunday using drones, bloodhounds and an airboat. The search continued Monday and the park remains closed to the public. Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

