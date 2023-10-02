Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor and disability rights advocate Selma Blair has helped President Joe Biden salute the legacy of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, displaying a touch of the comedic timing that made her a star in Hollywood hits like “Legally Blonde” and “Cruel Intentions.” Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, walked together with Biden to a ceremony Monday on the White House’s south lawn with her cane and her service dog, an English Labrador named Scout. When she reached the stage, she told Scout, “down.” As he lay near Biden’s feet, the president started to bend down to pet Scout, but Blair looked over and said “stay.” That caused Biden to straighten up to full attention.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

