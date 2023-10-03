Turkey detains dozens of people in raids following suicide bomb attack

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police detained at least 67 people across Turkey on Tuesday in a sweep targeting people with alleged links to Kurdish militants, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital. The interior minister said police carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the “intelligence structure” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Twelve other suspects were rounded up in a separate operation in five provinces. On Sunday, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near an entrance to the Interior Ministry. A second would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police. Two police officers were slightly injured in the attack.

