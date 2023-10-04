DeSantis campaign announces $15 million haul in third quarter but only $5 million is available for primary

By Kit Maher, David Wright and Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political operation announced raising $15 million for his Republican presidential bid during the third quarter of this year, but only $5 million of that haul was available to spend in the bruising primary fight ahead, a senior campaign official said.

This will likely extend DeSantis’ reliance on a deep-pocketed outside group, which has spent heavily to advance his ambitions. His third-quarter haul represents a drop-off from the $20 million his outfit raised during the second quarter as he works to retool his presidential campaign.

The DeSantis campaign is also moving a third of its staff from Tallahassee, Florida, to Des Moines, Iowa, according to the campaign official, with the hopes that a strong showing in the state’s Republican caucuses will boost the Florida governor’s effort to defeat former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The $15 million announced Wednesday was raised across three political committees – his campaign account, a political action committee and a joint fundraising account that directs money to the other two accounts, his campaign said.

The campaign entered October with $13.5 million in cash on hand, the official said.

DeSantis aides suggested his third-quarter fundraising haul would help stabilize the governor’s campaign – after a sharp reduction in staff earlier this year – and fend off his critics.

“This significant fundraising haul not only provides us with the resources we need in the fight for Iowa and beyond, but it also shuts down the doubters who counted out Ron DeSantis for far too long,” campaign manager James Uthmeier said in a statement.

DeSantis’ third-quarter fundraising numbers were first reported by The New York Times.

The Florida governor is in South Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since mid-July as he seeks to reengage with Republicans voters in the early-nominating state.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Steve Contorno contributed to this report.