Voter rolls are becoming the new battleground over secure elections as amateur sleuths hunt fraud

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State election officials and privacy advocates are raising alarms about a push by several conservative groups to gain access to state voter rolls. One goal is to create free, public online databases of registered voters so other groups and individuals can take it upon themselves to try to identify instances of potential fraud. Election officials say the lists could find their way into the hands of malicious actors. They also say voters could be disenfranchised, either through intimidation or canceled registrations. Some of the groups pushing for access have ties to allies of former President Donald Trump. They say access to the data is essential to make sure officials maintain accurate voter rolls.

By MORGAN LEE and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press

