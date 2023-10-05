Uganda briefly detains opposition figure and foils planned street demonstration, his supporters say

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan security forces briefly arrested opposition figure Bobi Wine, foiling a planned street demonstration by his supporters who intended to welcome him at the airport. Wine, a singer and former lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was driven under police escort to his home outside Kampala on his arrival from a trip abroad, according to police. Wine’s party said he had been unlawfully grabbed at the airport. “The cowardly regime has arrested our President upon arrival at Entebbe Airport,” Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the opposition in the national assembly, said on Twitter, referring to Wine. Ugandan police frequently detain opposition figures in “preventive arrest” measures they say are necessary to preserve public order.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.