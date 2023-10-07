Milwaukee principal saves student from choking in school cafeteria

By CBS 58 Newsroom

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A boy called his principal a hero after saving his life.

The boy was choking on a hamburger in the Hi-Mount Community School’s cafeteria.

A paraprofessional started to perform the Heimlich maneuver, and the principal, Derick Jenkins, stepped in to do the same.

He said a “golf ball” sized piece of food came out.

“Afterwards I was a little bit nervous because you always have that what if in the back of your mind, how serious this could have been. I was just so glad I was in the right place at the right time,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the staff is trained for situations like this, and while this was the first time, he witnessed something like this, he was happy things turned out the way they did.

Jenkins said the boy came into school today with a big smile on his face.

