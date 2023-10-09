Brett Favre’s deposition in Mississippi’s welfare scandal is rescheduled for December

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys. A court document filed Friday shows the hearing has been rescheduled from Oct. 26 to Dec. 11 based on a request by Favre’s lawyers. Favre is set to answer questions under oath about the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare money in Mississippi, where public funds intended to help some of the nation’s poorest people were allegedly used to fund pet projects he and other well-connected people supported. Favre has denied wrongdoing, sued the state auditor who investigated the misspending for defamation and says he paid back misspent welfare funds.

