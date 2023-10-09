Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months. The Writers Guild of America announced Monday that 99% of the more than 8,000 members who cast ballots voted to ratify the three-year deal. Union leaders reached a tentative agreement with studios on Sept. 24. Two days later, their board members voted to approve the agreement and declared the strike over. Actors remain in negotiations to end their own strike, which has been going on for nearly three months. Their talks with studios restarted a week ago.

