It’s now a 2-person Mississippi governor’s race, but independent’s name still appears on ballots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An independent candidate for Mississippi governor says she is quitting the race. Gwendolyn Gray says Monday that she’s endorsing Democratic nominee Brandon Presley as he tries to unseat Republican incumbent Tate Reeves. But Gray’s decision was announced more than two weeks after absentee voting had already begun, with ballots that list her along with Reeves and Presley. Gray’s name will appear on the remaining absentee ballots and on the ballots that people cast on Election Day, Nov. 7. That means people can still vote for her. Presley says he’s honored by Gray’s endorsement. Reeves says it’s just one Democrat supporting another.

