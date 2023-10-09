Russia faces a tough fight to regain its seat in the UN’s top human rights body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia faces a tough fight to regain a seat in the U.N.’s premiere human rights body in Tuesday’s election in the General Assembly, which voted last year to suspend Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. The 193-member assembly will be electing 15 members to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, with candidates put forward by the U.N.’s five regional groups. Russia is competing against Albania and Bulgaria for two seats allotted to East Europe’s group. Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, accused the United States on Monday of leading a campaign to prevent its return to the council. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said Russia’s re-election while it continues committing “war crimes and other atrocities would be an ugly stain.”

