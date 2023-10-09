San Francisco police fire gun at Chinese consulate where vehicle crashed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A vehicle has crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, prompting a massive response from police and fire personnel. The San Francisco Police Department also said Monday that an officer or officers fired their guns at the site of the crash. The department provided no other immediate details. Television cameras showed a vehicle that had crashed into the building. The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is on a major street across from the city’s Japantown neighborhood.

