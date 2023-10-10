NeighborImpact makes top 20 of Oregon Business ‘100 Best Nonprofits to Work For’

Oregon Business’ 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For list showcases organizations with best-in-class workplace practices. Oregon Business published the list on Monday, which ranks NeighborImpact as the 19th best large business to work for in the state.

The title of 100 Best Nonprofits is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations that are ranked based on employee satisfaction and importance of 31 workplace qualities in six categories, including work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; benefits and compensation; and sustainable practices. NeighborImpact has earned a 100-Best title for 10 of the last 11 years.

NeighborImpact was one of nine nonprofits east of the Cascades to receive the award. Other local organizations include Cascades Academy, Bend; Bethlehem Inn, Bend; Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery, Bend; and Volunteers in Medicine, Bend. Only two community action agencies received the honor of making the list, including NeighborImpact and Klamath Community Action Services.

Oregon Business found that "[NeighborImpact employees] praise their colleagues’ commitment to the mission and the encouragement to develop their skills."

“This award is a reflection of the collective effort and dedication of our entire team,” said NeighborImpact Executive Director, Scott Cooper. "It's a privilege to work for an organization where employees love coming to work each day.”

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.