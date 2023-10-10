Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — New public records have widened questions over when the Arkansas governor’s office planned to use Republican Party funds to reimburse the state for a $19,000 lectern. It was bought in June using a government credit card. The Arkansas GOP paid for the lectern in September. But records released this week show the words “to be reimbursed” were only added later to the original invoice. A legislative panel is expected to vote this week on whether to audit the lectern’s purchase. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ has said she welcomes an audit but has also dismissed questions about the purchase.

