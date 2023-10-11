FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. President Joe Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. Administration officials have said these additional costs can mislead, inflate prices and waste people’s time. FTC Chair Lina Kahn says violators will be subject to civil penalties and be required to “pay back Americans that they tricked.” Biden plans to speak about the plan in remarks Wednesday morning in the White House Rose Garden.

