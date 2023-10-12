Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer struggles in cross-examination of Caroline Ellison, govt’s key witness
By KEN SWEET and LARRY NEUMEISTER
The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyer has struggled through a meandering cross-examination of the FTX founder’s former girlfriend Thursday, keeping both the judge and the public guessing as to his strategy in countering the testimony of the government’s key witness. Caroline Ellison had testified over the two previous days that Bankman-Fried directed her at several times over the years to pull money from FTX customer accounts to fund investments and trading strategies at Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency hedge fund, Alameda Research. Ellison was the CEO of Alameda when it and FTX collapsed in November of last year.