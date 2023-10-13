Gunmen kill 6 construction workers in volatile southwestern Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say gunmen shot and killed six construction workers overnight in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province. Gunmen opened fire overnight at eight construction workers in the city of Turbat, about 377 miles south of Quetta – the capital of the province, authorities said. Two survived and were hospitalized for treatment. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. For years, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in the capital, Islamabad. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

