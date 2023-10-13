Voting closes in New Zealand’s election, with polls indicating people favor a conservative change

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Voting has closed in New Zealand and ballot counting was underway in a general election, with opinion polls indicating people were favoring a conservative change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern. Ardern unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. Her departure left Chris Hipkins, 45, to take over as prime minister. But polling on Saturday indicated his conservative rival, former businessman Christopher Luxon, was poised to become the nation’s next prime minister.

